Prior €4.0 billion; revised to €3.8 billion

The fact that the current account balance is still keeping in surplus remains a welcome development after the plunge to deficit territory last year amid the Russia-Ukraine war. It's still a work in progress overall but at least things are improving. In the 12 months to May, the overall balance is still showing a deficit of €49 billion and it pales in comparison to the 12 months to May 2022 - which reflected a surplus of €161 billion.