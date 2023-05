Economic confidence 96.5 vs 98.9 expected

Prior 99.3

Industrial confidence -5.2 vs -4.0 expected

Prior -2.6

Services confidence 7.0 vs 10.2 expected

Prior 10.5

Euro area economic sentiment slides further in May, with services confidence also impacted alongside the subdued showing in the manufacturing sector. That's not a good look in terms of morale but at least consumer inflation expectations is seen falling further - down to 12.2 from 15.0 previously.