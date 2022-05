Economic confidence 105.0

Prior 105.0; revised to 104.9

Industrial confidence 6.3

Prior 7.5; revised to 7.7

Services confidence 14.0

Prior 13.5; revised to 13.6

A slight improvement in economic sentiment but perhaps the more notable detail is that consumer price expectations declined once more from 50.0 in April to 45.6 in May. That said, euro area inflation remains rather elevated for the time being as we have seen so far from Spain and the German state readings today.