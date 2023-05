Prior 56.2

Manufacturing PMI 44.6 vs 46.0 expected

Prior 45.8

Composite PMI 53.3 vs 53.5 expected

Prior 54.1

The contrast between the services and manufacturing readings were already outlined earlier by the French and German reports. Despite the divergence in fortunes, the overall performance still points to modest growth in May in the euro area but there are signs that the economic expansion is easing. HCOB notes that: