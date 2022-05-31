EZ CPI
  • Prior +7.4%
  • Core CPI +3.8% vs +3.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +3.5%

 Inflation  in the euro area hits a new record and that continues to heap pressure on the ECB to act while contesting their viewpoint on whether gradual rate increases will be enough to tackle such stubbornly high price growth.

The upside surprise here has been well telegraphed by the strong readings from Spain, Germany, and France prior to the release.

As price pressures continue to keep higher, that will present more worries surrounding the economic outlook in the region in the months ahead. In turn, that may very well see the ECB's window to normalise policy become narrower. The euro's fate will depend on the resolve of policymakers in the months ahead.