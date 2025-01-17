Slight delay in the release by the source. The breakdown shows surpluses for goods (€35 billion) and services (€12 billion). Meanwhile, deficits were recorded for secondary income (€14 billion) and primary income (€6 billion).
Slight delay in the release by the source. The breakdown shows surpluses for goods (€35 billion) and services (€12 billion). Meanwhile, deficits were recorded for secondary income (€14 billion) and primary income (€6 billion).
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read