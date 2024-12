Prior +2.0%

Core CPI +2.7% vs +2.7% y/y prelim

Prior +2.7%

No changes to the core estimate with services inflation also remaining sticky at 3.9%. The latter hasn't really moved much in the last six months, continuing to hold closer to 4% still - as it was back in July. That shows that while the disinflation process is on track, there is still more progress needed going into next year.