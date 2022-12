Composite PMI 47.8 vs 47.8 prelim

Euro area economic activity contracts once again for a fifth month running, with overall conditions pointing to a recession in the offing. Business confidence improved slightly but remains subdued when viewed in the bigger picture and the same can be said for inflation pressures, which eased slightly in November but remains high historically. S&P Global notes that:

“A fifth consecutive monthly falling output signalled by the PMI adds to the likelihood that the eurozone is sliding into recession. However, at present the downturn remains only modest, with an easing in the overall rate of contraction in November means so far the region looks set to see GDP contract by a mere 0.2%.

“Manufacturers are seeing some benefits of improved supply chains and the service sector, while still in decline amid the cost-of-living squeeze, has so far not suffered to the degree that many were expecting.

"With the surveys also bringing signs of inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. having peaked, the headwind on demand from rising prices should also start to ease in coming months, barring severe weather over the winter, hinting that any recession may be both brief and relatively mild. That said, energy prices could spike higher amid adverse weather in the coming months, which would not only hit spending power but could threaten production capacity at energy-intensive industries, under which scenario the risks to economic growth would shift clearly to the downside."