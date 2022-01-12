Prior +1.1%; revised to -1.3%

Industrial production -1.5% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior +3.3%; revised to +0.2%

The headline reading is not as great as what the details might suggest. The October reading was sharply revised lower to a decline of 1.3% from a growth of 1.1% previously. That also left a drag on the annual reading, which slumped heavily on the back of a 9.8% decline in capital goods production - offsetting a 4.4% rise in durable consumer goods and a 6.1% rise in non-durable consumer goods.