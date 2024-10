Prior -12.9

Economic confidence 95.6 vs 96.3 expected

Prior 96.2; revised to 96.3

Industrial confidence -13.0 vs -10.5 expected

Prior -10.9; revised to -11.0

Services confidence 7.1 vs 6.6 expected

Prior 6.7; revised to 7.1

Slight delay in the release by the source. Euro area economic sentiment dips a little more in October, dropping to its lowest since April. It reaffirms a more negative outlook towards the economy as we look towards the final quarter of the year.