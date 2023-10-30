Economic confidence 93.3 vs 93.0 expected

Prior 93.3; revised to 93.4

Industrial confidence -9.3 vs -9.5 expected

Prior -9.0; revised to -8.9

Services confidence 4.5 vs 3.4 expected

Prior 4.0; revised to 4.1

Euro area economic sentiment is little changed on the month, as the slowdown is going as expected in the region. The good news is that perhaps inflation pressures are easing further and that conditions are not worsening at a much more rapid pace, especially in Germany. The Q3 GDP report earlier here does point to some relief.