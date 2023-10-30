- Economic confidence 93.3 vs 93.0 expected
- Prior 93.3; revised to 93.4
- Industrial confidence -9.3 vs -9.5 expected
- Prior -9.0; revised to -8.9
- Services confidence 4.5 vs 3.4 expected
- Prior 4.0; revised to 4.1
Euro area economic sentiment is little changed on the month, as the slowdown is going as expected in the region. The good news is that perhaps inflation pressures are easing further and that conditions are not worsening at a much more rapid pace, especially in Germany. The Q3 GDP report earlier here does point to some relief.