Prior -0.6%

PPI -3.2% vs -3.3% y/y expected

Prior -3.4%

Looking at the details, there was an increase in the price of energy (+1.4%), durable consumer goods (+0.3%), and non-durable consumer goods (+0.2%). That is marginally offset by a decline in the price of intermediate goods (-0.1%). Meanwhile, the price of capital goods was stable on the month. So, if you strip out energy prices, PPI was actually flat in October.