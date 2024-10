Prior +1.7%

Core CPI +2.7% vs +2.6% y/y expected

Prior +2.7%

Headline annual inflation ticked higher as predicated by the individual country readings we got in the last two days. However, core annual inflation remained unchanged as it was in September, seen at 2.7%. That will give the ECB some confidence despite the higher headline numbers for the month. But again, this is just one month's worth of numbers so let's see how things shape up in November and December next.