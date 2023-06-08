Following a lower set of revisions, the euro area economy marginally contracted in Q1. Meanwhile, the annual reading is also revised lower to +1.0% from the +1.3% reading from the second estimate. The negative quarterly reading means that the euro area suffered a winter recession, but by the mildest of margins. Here's the breakdown in terms of contribution to GDP for Q1:

Household consumption -0.1%

Government expenditure -0.3%

Gross fixed capital formation +0.1%

External balance +0.7%

Changes in inventories -0.4%