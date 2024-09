Prior +0.3%

Looking at the breakdown, household consumption was more or less negligible on the quarter and that is the same for changes in inventories. Government expenditure contributed 0.1% while gross fixed capital formation fell by 0.5%. The latter was offset by trade i.e. exports less imports, which contributed 0.5% on the quarter.

Anyway, this just reaffirms some resilience in the euro area economy in Q2 but things have slowed down quite a fair bit in Q3.