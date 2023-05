FULL STORY

Retail sales in the euro zone fell more than expected in March, Eurostat said on Friday, as rapid inflation and rising interest rates ate deep into disposable incomes to limit households' purchasing power.

MoM (Mar) Act: -1.2% Prev: -0.8% Fcst: -0.1%

YoY (Mar) Act: -3.8% Prev: -3% Fcst: -3.1%

Consumption has been weak all year as real incomes fall and households are now spending a larger part of their incomes on expensive energy, eroding demand for others goods.