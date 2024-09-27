Economic confidence 96.2 vs 96.5 expected

Prior 96.6; revised to 96.5

Industrial confidence -10.9 vs -9.9 expected

Prior -9.7; revised to -9.9

Services confidence 6.7 vs 5.9 expected

Prior 6.3; revised to 6.4

Euro area economic confidence tilts a little lower towards the end of Q3, as we are starting to see softer signals surrounding the outlook. It has been stabilising at a lower level for the most part in 2024, so we'll see how things trend now that the resilience from earlier this year looks to have faded.