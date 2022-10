Prior +6.1%

Broad money growth picked up in September largely due to a one-off technical factor, in which the figures include a large temporary position of the Eurosystem vis-à-vis a clearinghouse, classified within the “non-monetary financial corporations excluding insurance corporations and pension funds” sector. All the aggregates to which these deposits belong are inflated by said one-off technical factor. Otherwise, M3 annual growth in September would've been 5.8%.