Prior +5.0%

PPI +41.9% vs +42.0% y/y expected

Prior +43.3%; revised to +43.4%

Another month, another rise in euro area producer prices. The details show a 2.6% increase in the energy sector, a 1.0% jump for non-durable consumer goods, a 0.4% increase for capital goods and for durable consumer goods and a 0.1% tick higher for intermediate goods.