Prior +0.2%; revised to +1.1%

Euro area retail sales grew by more than expected and that is on top of a sharp revision higher to the August figure. Looking at the details, food sales were down 0.4% but non-food store retail sales were up 1.1% with automotive fuel store sales up 0.2% on the month. That being said, all this is Q3 data and feeds into the overall picture here already.