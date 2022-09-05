Prior -25.2

Investor morale continues to slump in the euro area to its lowest since May 2020 as recession risks loom large over the region heading into the winter months. The expectations index also tumbled from -33.8 previously to -37.0 - its lowest since December 2008. Sentix notes that:

"Never before in more than 20 years of history, with the exception of the financial crisis in 2008, have investors' assessments of the euro area economy been so weak - and at the same time expectations have been so low."

