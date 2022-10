Eurozone S&P Construction PMI: 45.3 (Previous 44.2) - Downturn in eurozone construction activity extends tofifth month in September

German S&P Construction PMI: 41.8 (Previous 42.6) - Construction sector firmly in contraction territory in

September as cost pressures rise

French S&P Construction PMI: 49.1 (Previous 48.2) - Construction activity across France continues to fall in

September