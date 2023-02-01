Eurozone S&P Mfg PMI Final || 48.8 (Forecast 48.8, Previous 48.8)

Release

Eurozone manufacturing downturn eases further in January and cost pressures fade

Reuters

"Although euro area manufacturers continued to report falling output and deteriorating order books in January ... the picture is considerably brighter than the lows seen back in last October heading into the winter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

"Not only has the rate of output decline moderated now for three consecutive months, but business optimism about the year ahead has also surged higher over the past three months."