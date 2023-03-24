Business activity across the euro zone unexpectedly accelerated this month as consumers splashed out on services, but weakening demand for manufactured goods deepened the downturn in the factory sector, a survey showed.

Eurozone S&P Flash PMIs

Service PMI: 55.6 (Forecast 52.5, Previous 52.7)

Mfg PMI: 47.1 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.5)

Comp. PMI: 54.1 (Forecast 52, Previous 52.0)

Eurozone economic growth accelerated to a ten-month high in March according to the latest flash PMI survey data, adding to signs that the economy is reviving after falling into decline late last year.

Inflationary pressures have meanwhile continued to moderate, with input prices even falling sharply in manufacturing.

Jobs growth has also accelerated and business confidence in the outlook has remained resilient despite concerns stemming from recent banking sector stress and higher borrowing costs.

