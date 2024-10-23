EUR/USD daily chart

The break below the 200-day moving average (blue line) last week turned the bias in the pair to being more bearish. And sellers reaffirmed that by holding at the key level amid some pushing and pulling towards the end of last week. Flip over to the new week and it's been rather one-way traffic with the dollar also keeping firmer.

For today though, the euro is also not really helped by this earlier report by Reuters here.

It's not a direct shift in policy signal by the ECB but it certainly add to the recent dovishness. Money market odds are now showing near 40% probability of a 50 bps rate cut for December. That's where we're at right now.

As for the overall outlook, traders are still anticipating roughly five more 25 bps rate cuts by the ECB in the next five meetings through to June next year. So, that is the baseline scenario.

But if economic data continues to worsen and pressure the ECB to pick up the pace on rate cuts, don't expect the euro to find much comfort amid a divergent outlook with the dollar.

Going back to EUR/USD, the pair is now circling back towards the 1 August low of 1.0777. A break there will see little else standing in the way of a push towards 1.0700 next. The June lows around the region of 1.0666-76 will also be a potential downside target to watch out for.