Deutsche Bank with a EUR/USD forecast:

We maintain our view that the EUR/USD range will look similar to last year's with a break below 1.05 more likely than a sustained move above 1.10

Deutsche Bank cite, on the USD:

high yield for the US

dollar benefits from an environment of subdued FX volatility

risks towards far greater divergence favouring the Fed

the dollar as a hedge to geopolitical deterioration is strong

both sides of US politics emphasising tariffs rather than a weak dollar policy on approach to the election

And on the euro side:

European growth improvement already anticipated by market consensus

ECB earlier easing vs. to the Fed

subdued global growth recovery

German structural challenges, ongoing fiscal policy tightening

Subdued volatility is right.