Deutsche Bank with a EUR/USD forecast:

  • We maintain our view that the EUR/USD range will look similar to last year's with a break below 1.05 more likely than a sustained move above 1.10

Deutsche Bank cite, on the USD:

  • high yield for the US
  • dollar benefits from an environment of subdued FX volatility
  • risks towards far greater divergence favouring the Fed
  • the dollar as a hedge to geopolitical deterioration is strong
  • both sides of US politics emphasising tariffs rather than a weak dollar policy on approach to the election

And on the euro side:

  • European growth improvement already anticipated by market consensus
  • ECB earlier easing vs. to the Fed
  • subdued global growth recovery
  • German structural challenges, ongoing fiscal policy tightening
Subdued volatility is right.