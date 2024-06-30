The euro has left a wee gap behind to open the new week:

The results of the first round of the election in France are being cited.

The takes I've seen (apart from the politically biased ones that are best ignored) range across the spectrum, from Macron (or his side, more accurately) improving to win out in the second round (which seems like an unlikely outcome from here), to a hung parliament, to a win for the far right.

The next round follows on Sunday the 7th.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right party has recorded a historically high showing in this 1st round.

The left side has also polled reasonably well, and is maneuvering to form alliances to block Le Pen from taking power. This is being pointed to as increasing the chance of a hung parliament.