The rising USD continues to ... rise still.

EUR/USD is circa 1.0555 and at its lowest since November last year.

The Federal Reserve appears to be on track for a December rate cut but its not bothering dollar bulls, taking their cues from the world of politics dollar-bostering Trump policies. Trump, of course, won't in the big chair until after January 20 but markets discount the future. Or what they expect in the future anyway. And that's a stronger dollar for now.