The pair is keeping higher by around 0.4% on the day, holding in and around parity after the earlier jump here. The dollar is keeping on the softer side as equities are firmer but we are not seeing much of an extension to the downside against the euro. Part of the reason may be the large expiries seen at 1.0000 as outlined here.

Despite some room to roam from a technical perspective, the expiries could be anchoring price action a little before rolling off later in the day. But just be wary, that there will also be another large set of expiries at parity again for tomorrow.

In any case, any major moves will also still need to be validated by Fed chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. For now, the hold around parity and technical space between the 100 and 200-hour moving averages (at 0.9983 and 1.0072 respectively) is arguably keeping traders respecting the narrative before the main event tomorrow.