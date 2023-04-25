MUFG Research maintains a long EUR/USD position in spot from 1.10950, targeting a move towards 1.1350, with a stop at 1.0750.

"In light of recent developments, we are more confident that the Fed will pause their hiking cycle before the ECB. The narrowing of yield differentials between the eurozone and the US has been helping to the euro to strengthen against the US dollar this year," MUFG notes.

"We see room for this move to extend further in the near-term and recommended a new long EUR/USD trade idea," MUFG adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.