EURUSD trades back below the 1.11 handle after a big deceleration in German statewide CPI data.

EURUSD lower after german statewide data
EURUSD lower after german statewide data

Out of the 6 statewide releases, 5 of them printed new cycle lows, the only one that didn't print with a new cycle low was Sachsen.

German statewide CPI actual 2
German statewide CPI actual 2