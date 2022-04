From French presidential vote (round 1) voting:

Macron on 27.3%

Le Pen on 25.7%

Melenchon on 19.8%.

(81% of vote counted)

This is not a great result for Macron. He's ahead, sure, but the centre is losing ground in France. And elsewhere.

EUR/USD us is just above 1.0900

This chart gives a picture of early trade, but its only a guide (FX is an OTC market, not exchange-traded, AND early Monday trades are not always accounted for in charts :