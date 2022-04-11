A report from earlier today said that a Russian oil embargo could be part of the next EU sanctions package but it also highlighted how difficult that would be for some EU countries. Bulgaria, for instance, imports nearly all of its oil from Russia.

Sanctions in the EU require unanimity and Hungary has also voiced opposition.

With his comment now, Borrell also sounds like he's trying to put the talk to sleep.

Meanwhile, OPEC has warned on a potential supply shock from cutting off Russian oil.

WTI crude continues to flirt with the March lows.