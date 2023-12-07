Agreed with Xi that trade should be balanced between China and EU (von der Leyen)

Agreed to cooperate on AI at global level (von der Leyen)

Expects China to take more concrete actions to increase market access for foreign firms (Michel)

Need to make trade and economic relationship more reciprocal, balanced (Michel)

These are all very on-the-surface stuff and that's not entirely surprising. As much as the EU wants to remove its dependency on China, it's not something that can be done overnight and this visit is a symbolic one to try and maintain some form of economic stability.