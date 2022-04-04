Back in January Hainan province ordered Evegrande to tear down 39 buildings:

39 residential buildings on Haihua Island under the Evergrande Group were determined to be illegal and required to be demolished

planning permit obtained illegally has been revoked

Evergrands were probably relieved when the authorities decided not to require the firm to demolish the buildings. For a about 5 seconds ...

the local government in Hainan changed its decision and confiscated 39 buildings developed by Evergrande instead of ordering the embattled developer to demolish them

