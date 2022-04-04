Back in January Hainan province ordered Evegrande to tear down 39 buildings:
- 39 residential buildings on Haihua Island under the Evergrande Group were determined to be illegal and required to be demolished
- planning permit obtained illegally has been revoked
Evergrands were probably relieved when the authorities decided not to require the firm to demolish the buildings. For a about 5 seconds ...
- the local government in Hainan changed its decision and confiscated 39 buildings developed by Evergrande instead of ordering the embattled developer to demolish them