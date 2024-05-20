Initial reports from the teams that foud the wreckage are that President Raisi's helicopter was completely smashed and burned in the crash.

Its not officially confirmed yet, but the writing is on the wall. All dead.

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were key players in the brutal Iranian administration. The big boss is Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he wasn't on the chopper.

Earlier:

The thing to watch for Middle East tensions and possible impact on the oil price is if Iran seeks to blame the US &/or Israel for the chopper going down. If they do it'll escalate an already tense situation.

The area where the helicopter crashed boxed top left of the pic.