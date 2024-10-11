Mester
  • Believes the neutral rate is higher than it used to be in the past
  • The Funds rate is high relative to where inflation is currently
  • Always want to keep monetary policy moving to where the economy is going.
  • There is room to go in nominal funds rate before reaching the neutral rate.
  • Fed has to be more forward-looking than the market
  • I don't think that much has changed in the economy
  • A Fed policy maker time horizon is more longer term
  • I would cut rates by 25 bps. A stop-and-go is not a good look for the Fed.
  • The recent data has not changed the medium-term economic outlook