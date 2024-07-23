On the economic calendar today:

EU Consumer confidence flash estimate for July (10 AM ET): Estimate -13.4 versus -14.0 last month.

Existing home sales for June (10 AM ET): Est. 4.00M vs 4.11M last month.

Richmond Fed index for July (10 AM ET): Last month -10. Services index -11 last month

The U.S. Treasury will auction the 2-year note at 1 PM ET. At 4;30, the private inventory data for oil will be released at 4:30 PM.

After the close,earnings will be highlighted by Tesla and Alphabet: