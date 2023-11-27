Adobe predicts consumer spending on Cyber Monday to be between USD 12 billion and USD 12.4 billion.

Cyber Monday online sales are expected to grow by high single-digits globally and in the US, according to Salesforce data analysis at 06:27.

Black Friday in the US saw a 7.5% year-on-year increase in online sales, totaling USD 9.8 billion. Additionally, physical store traffic increased by 2-5% year-over-year, as reported by CNBC citing Adobe Analytics.

The surge in online sales was largely due to heightened demand for electronics, smartwatches, TVs, and audio equipment, as per Bloomberg.

Meanwhile in the UK:

In the UK, payment transactions on Black Friday decreased by 0.63% year-over-year, based on a Barclays analysis at 06:30.