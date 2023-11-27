- Adobe predicts consumer spending on Cyber Monday to be between USD 12 billion and USD 12.4 billion.
- Cyber Monday online sales are expected to grow by high single-digits globally and in the US, according to Salesforce data analysis at 06:27.
- Black Friday in the US saw a 7.5% year-on-year increase in online sales, totaling USD 9.8 billion. Additionally, physical store traffic increased by 2-5% year-over-year, as reported by CNBC citing Adobe Analytics.
- The surge in online sales was largely due to heightened demand for electronics, smartwatches, TVs, and audio equipment, as per Bloomberg.
Meanwhile in the UK:
In the UK, payment transactions on Black Friday decreased by 0.63% year-over-year, based on a Barclays analysis at 06:30.