The runway at Miyazaki airport in southwest Japan was closed Wednesday after an explosion was reported, local authorities said.

The runway closure has led to the suspension of all Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways flights to and from the airport, according to the airlines.

Local firefighters said they received a report at around 8:10 a.m. that an explosion had been heard within the airport grounds, while the local office of the transport ministry said the runway closure was expected to continue through Wednesday evening.