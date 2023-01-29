News is still murky but there are reports of explosions in several parts of Iran.
Many of the reports are centered around Isfahan, which is a central city that's reportedly home to some military plants, perhaps the ones supplying drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine.
Here's a purported video of one strike:
MULTIPLE REPORTS: Suspected NATO-nation linked drone attack on Isfahan, Iran, involving several explosives and Iran Defense Ministry facilities. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/3bsyIdrxz8— Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) January 28, 2023
That looks minor and one report says they were drone attacks that failed but this is a much larger fireball:
At times like this fake news tends to spread quickly. I've seen what looks like energy infrastructure in flames. Many are pointing at Israel after Netanyahu said Israel's response to a shooting there this weekend would be "strong, swift and precise."
The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has reportedly called an emergency meeting to discuss the drone attacks.
I suspect it will be a strong open for oil and gold.