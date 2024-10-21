That comment in quote marks is via Mizuho in their weekly outlook.
- "Verbal intervention threat rises as USD/JPY rises above 150."
That is pertinent for the session here today for sure, with USD/JPY having gained mover than 150 points since its Asia time low on Monday.
Also pertinent from the same analysts is this:
- Buoyancy retained for the week ahead as opportuneities for effective intervention action may elude in the abscence of major releases.
As I said last week, yeah, USD/JPY drops but the bids gobble it up .
These are 4 hour candles showing the recent uptrend: