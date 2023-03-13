The run on Silicon Valley Bank spread to other banks with similar business models and a big name we highlighted was First Republic Bank.

Despite the Fed rescue, shares of the company are down 60% in the premarket. CNBC reports that the US government would like to see the bank sold.

The bank itself is trying to fight back and you can imagine why. Shares were worth $137 last week and a sale would likely value them at close to zero.

The problem is on the deposit side as there were lineups outside of the bank on Friday and the weekend.

Others are combing through balance sheet data to see who has a hold-to-maturity problem. One name that might be systemic is Charles Schwab, where shares are down 8% premarket and 28% since late last week.

Citi upgraded shares today while Bank of America maintained an underperform rating.

The thinking fro many everywhere is to get money out of banks and into money markets or Treasuries. Better safe than sorry.