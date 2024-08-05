It's almost 10 pm in Tel Aviv and eyes are on the Middle East where they will stay in the overnight hours.

There have been many leaks suggesting that Iran will attack Israel imminently. Most expect something similar to the last round of drone attacks, which were mostly shot down and none resulted in any real damage or injuries.

There are reports of a small attack on a US base in Iraq but I wouldn't expect that to be the main Iranian attack.

So we will watch what is to come. I think the market has concluded that any response will be largely theatre, mostly because it's been leaked and telegraphed so widely.

There is always the risk of a miscalculation and the possibility that someone gets killed and the whole situation escalates.