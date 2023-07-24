Here's the story on the PMIs so far today:

UK July flash services PMI 51.5 vs 53.0 expected

Eurozone July flash services PMI 51.1 vs 51.5 expected

Germany July flash manufacturing PMI 38.8 vs 41.0 expected

France July flash services PMI 47.4 vs 48.4 expected

Japan Jibun preliminary July PMIs: Manufacturing 49.4 (prior 49.8) Services 53.9 (54.0)

Australia preliminary PMI: Manufacturing 49.6 (prior 48.2) & Services 48.0 (prior 50.3)

The European numbers are poor and that has weighed on the euro and pound so far today. I spoke last week about the opportunity to sell the euro and it's because the economy is weakening and the ECB doesn't need to keep hiking. There is a 99% implied probability they will hike this week built into the market but it's 50/50 for September. If numbers continue to disappoint like this, the ECB is done.

As for the Fed, it's far less clear. Manufacturing is in the midst of a recession but there are some green shoots that it may actually pick up in the year ahead, at least excluding autos (which is a big one to exclude, admittedly). The consensus on the manufacturing side today is 46.2 from 46.3 previously. It would take a fall to something like 44.0 to get the market seriously worried about a deterioration.

The services side is the more-interesting spot because it's not clear where we are. Consumers continue to spend and that might be pandemic savings but it could also be a more-permanent boost from low 30-year fixed mortgage rates and confidence in the economy/jobs that looks sustainable, or even set to improve through year end.

The consensus on the services side is 54.0 from 54.4 previously.