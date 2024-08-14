What's Warren Buffett holding?

We will get a much better idea of what the Berkshire Hathaway CEO and other whales are holding as the 13F filing deadline hits. Tomorrow is 45 days following the end of the quarter, which means the forms that show holdings as of June 30 are due today.

Expect a wave of filings imminently from Buffett and other hedge fund managers including Stanley Druckenmiller, Bill Ackman and David Einhorn.

Out early was Michael Burry, who revealed that he increased positions in Alibaba and Baidu, reflecting the China value trade. He also purchased: Molina Healthcare, Hudson Pacific Properties, Shift4 Payments, BioAtla, and Olaplex Holdings while dropping a handful of stocks, including Citi.

Note that Burry uses options, which can heavily skew or disguise 13F disclosures, especially on the short side.

For Buffett, we know that he cut his Apple position nearly in half and sold Bank of America shares as he built his cash pile to a record.