Info from the ECB's bank lending survey:
- Corporate credit standards tightened in Q1 but eased for household mortgages
- Corporate loan demand declined substantially in Q1, contrary to expectations for stabilization
- In Q2, banks see tighter credit standards for corporates but no change for households
- Banks see small net decrease in corporate loan demand in Q2, net increase in demand for loans to households
- Smaller ECB balance sheet has negative effect on bank liquidity, financing conditions