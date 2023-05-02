The countdown to the FOMC decision got more interesting today as the RBA delivered a surprise 25 bps hike.

The implied odds of a rate rise from the Fed tomorrow are up to 96% with some chance of a further hike in June creeping in.

I don't think economic data will move that much today but it will be a factor with US factory orders and JOLTS on the agenda. Both are for March and both are out at 10 am ET.

Note that there was a surprise fall in job openings last month and that economists expect that to continue down to 9.775m.