The US dollar is strong to start the shortened North American trading week.

Economic data will be a focus later in the week but it won't be today with a light slate that features factory orders and employment trends, both at 10 am ET (1400 GMT). Factory orders are expected down 2.5% in the month after a 2.3% rise previously but we'll be looking out for revisions to core durable goods orders.

