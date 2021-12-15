Neutralizing activity of two doses of Moderna vaccine 'substantially low' against omicron

Third dose of Moderna puts activity 'well within the range of neutralizing omicon'

The other factor here is time. Over time the usefulness of the vaccine dwindles hugely against symptomatic infection so Moderna 1 month ago is much better than 8 months ago. It's the same with all the vaccines.

According to a new lab study, Omicron infects & multiplies ~70x faster than the Delta variant and the wild type SARS-CoV-2 in the human bronchus, but not in the lung.